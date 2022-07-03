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Dr Carrie Madej The Battle For Humanity / Transhumanism And Vaccines
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1248 views • July 03, 2022

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https://rumble.com/vhknc1-dr-carrie-madej-the-battle-for-humanity-transhumanism-and-vaccines.html 

Dr. Carrie Madej: why vaccines alter the human DNA .There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.                                          

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdchumanitypatriotwhopandemicdnavirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendatranshumanismgovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr carrie madejrmna
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