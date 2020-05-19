SYRIA: Dr Bashar Al Jaafari addresses UNSC - Turkish, US, Israeli violations of international law

vanessa beeley



19th May 2020 - Excerpt:



Mr. President,

The Turkish regime continues to violate its obligations under international law, the Adana Agreement, Sochi, Stana, Moscow and Security Council resolutions, especially those relating to counter-terrorism, as this regime continues to provide multi-form support and care for loyal terrorist organizations His which is active in various areas of northern Syria. These organizations used the period of calm after the Moscow Agreement and global concern with efforts to address the corona epidemic to reorganize and increase their forces in preparation for more terrorist crimes, the latest of which was the establishment of terrorist groups belonging to the "Guards of religion" and The "Turkistani Party" by attacking a military point in the village of casserole next to Sahl al-jungle in the northwest, targeting it with a barrage of mortar shells and machine fire, leading to the rise of martyrs and injured others. Obviously, these terrorist organizations do not even have Arab names but names associated with the Ottoman era and their Turkish operator. The terrorists of Turkey-backed " Turkey-backed terrorized Zizon Thermal Power Station Tower in Idlib after looted in cooperation with Turkish technicians and transported it into Turkish territory through the crossings promoted Some in the UN as "humanitarian". Furthermore, the Turkish regime violated the ITU Convention and constitution by installing a number of cellular communications stations inside Syrian territory and providing internet coverage and cell communications, especially for regulation Terrorist in northern Syria via a Turkish internet service provider called HAT-net and a Turkish communications company called e-LUX

The water cut from the Ulak station controlled by Turkish occupation forces and their tools from terrorist organizations, and the denial of the citizens of Al-Hasakah and its neighbours of more than one million citizens of drinking water, are a war crime and a crime against humanity. We are saddened that those who are self-appointed defender of the right of Syrians to restore their daily security and strength, whether from Western States, Ocha or United Nations specialized agencies have not said a word to condemn these inhumane practices.



On the other hand, the United States occupying forces have launched a new military base in the countryside of Deir Al-Zor governorate in north-eastern Syria with a view to tightening their control over Syrian oil well and to continue looting the capabilities of the Syrian people The period since the last briefing of the Special Envoy has also witnessed military attacks carried out by the Israeli occupying forces from over the territory of the occupied Syrian Golan and the atmosphere of neighbouring States.

These aggressive practices, which are a flagrant violation of international law and the provisions of the Charter, are the tip of an iceberg of aggressive practices aimed at prolonging the crisis in my country, to impede settlement efforts and support terrorist organizations and operative separatist militias. As usual, the Security Council, under pressure from its three permanent members of its three Western States remain silent on these acts that threaten regional and international peace and security, as they seek to make this Council a NATO platform, which threatens to undermine the foundations of the regime Multilateral international and its return to the pre-World War II world. Currently there are six NATO member States on the Security Council, and Turkey at this meeting, the number is seven, about half of the members of the Security Council.

In this context, my delegation reiterates that we will not abandon our legitimate right to defend our homeland and its abilities, combat terrorism and liberate our occupied territories, whether the occupier is American, Turkey or Israeli or their terrorist organizations Any presence of foreign military forces on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic without the explicit consent of the Syrian Government is aggression and occupation and will be dealt with on this basis in accordance with our national constitution and our rights provided by international law.

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