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Jarrett predicts 'harsh judgement' for Comey in upcoming IG report
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10 views • October 15, 2019
Fox News legal and political analyst and author of 'Witch Hunt' Gregg Jarrett weighs in on James Comey saying that he wants to take President Donald Trump down.
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