US Sports Swimming Featuring: Chelsea Calhoun 2024
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday

On today's show we bring you an outstanding short and middle distance swimmer with a huge upside for your program.

In our coaches corner, you'll get some speed tips from a 5 time Olympic gold medalist. As the saying goes: "get fast or get forgotten". Let's get after it Athletes and Warriors!

Video credits:
Chelsea Calhoun 2024
Christine Calhoun
@Bigcalhouna23
https://www.youtube.com/@Bigcalhouna23

Swimming Tips - Butterfly Drill - Body Undulation - Coach Tom Jager
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://tinyurl.com/BecomeaFasterSwimmer

