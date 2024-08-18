The Birth of Death-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUG 18 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of John Is Written That the Hearers Might Believe and, Believing, Come to Be Born to Eternal Life in Christ Jesus. "Flesh Does Not Beget Life; It Takes Spirit to Beget Life." All the Sin in the World Comes from People: Within the Heart of Every Man -- "...When Lust Hath Conceived, it Bringeth Forth Sin: and Sin, When It is Finished, Bringeth Forth Death." [James 1:15]