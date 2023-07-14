VAXX pushing pop star sends shit ton of VAXX poisoned fans to hospital

Mass casualty concerts - when COVID-19 vaccinated crowds "die suddenly".
Ed Sheeran concert (2 cardiac arrest, 17 hospital), 2022 South Korea
Halloween (159 dead), 2021 Travis Scott Concert (10 dead)
https://open.substack.com/pub/makismd/p/mass-casualty-concerts-when-covid
17 people taken to hospital during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Nlk_yVQPNhM
https://twitterDOTcom/David83823494/status/1678749397847535617
Stadium staff and medic go into cardiac arrest at Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh as 17 more hospitalized
The Bad Habits singer took his Mathematics Tour to Pittsburgh on Saturday but some fans fell ill during the gig
https://www.irishstarDOTcom/news/pennsylvania-news/stadium-staff-medic-go-cardiac-30432477
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.