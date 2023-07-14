Create New Account
VAXX pushing pop star sends shit ton of VAXX poisoned fans to hospital
Published 19 hours ago

Mass casualty concerts - when COVID-19 vaccinated crowds "die suddenly". Ed Sheeran concert (2 cardiac arrest, 17 hospital), 2022 South Korea Halloween (159 dead), 2021 Travis Scott Concert (10 dead)
https://open.substack.com/pub/makismd/p/mass-casualty-concerts-when-covid
17 people taken to hospital during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Nlk_yVQPNhM
https://twitterDOTcom/David83823494/status/1678749397847535617
Stadium staff and medic go into cardiac arrest at Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh as 17 more hospitalized
The Bad Habits singer took his Mathematics Tour to Pittsburgh on Saturday but some fans fell ill during the gig
https://www.irishstarDOTcom/news/pennsylvania-news/stadium-staff-medic-go-cardiac-30432477


Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
koreaed sheerantravis scott

