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COVID-19 VACCINE NURSE KRISTI SIMMONDS
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268 views • April 24, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtOd9jGZ79M
2021.....January 31, 2021
Kristi Simmonds is an RN who loves her job, loves her friends and family, loves her clients, and loves her life. She decided to receive the COVID vaccine, in hopes of protecting her family, her clients, and to make a statement to her fellow coworkers that this vaccine is safe. Unfortunately, she was very wrong.
2021.....January 31, 2021
Kristi Simmonds is an RN who loves her job, loves her friends and family, loves her clients, and loves her life. She decided to receive the COVID vaccine, in hopes of protecting her family, her clients, and to make a statement to her fellow coworkers that this vaccine is safe. Unfortunately, she was very wrong.
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