In what ways can Iran or the US deescalate the war 2026-03-27 09-37-02

Contain, de-escalate, negotiations for peace.



Contain to as few countries as possible.

Deescalate: have demands the opponent can comply with.

Negotiations for peace. To bring back stability to all effected countries for prosperity.

To create a world of abundance in stead of owning nothing.

Do away with the illegal Ventotene manifesto. It's illegal to pursue "the end of private property" under EU law.



Global peace agreement. Now!

Before it becomes impossible.

Don't let that happen.



Trump, Netanyahu and Putin are war criminals.

Bombing civilians is a war crime. Civilian casualties = war crime.

Invading, annexing a sovereign state = war crime.

War criminals.



Mankind must put an end to war before war puts an end to mankind.

☮John F. Kennedy☮



Getting rid of ALL nuclear weapons is still an option, still possible if all countries decide they a weapons of self destruction and too big a risk.



Contain, de-escalate, negotiations for peace.

To bring back stability, harmony and civilization.