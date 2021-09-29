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Bob the Plumber | The Gospel
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114 views • September 29, 2021
The gospel is the good news that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died for our sins and rose again, eternally triumphant over his enemies, so that there is now no condemnation for those who believe, but only everlasting joy. That’s the gospel.
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