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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 11-02-2021
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40 views • November 02, 2021
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/01/prince-charles-calls-for-vast-military-style-campaign-to-radically-transform-worlds-economy/
https://www.raptureforums.com/end-times/the-convergence-of-thinking/
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/01/new-normal-winter-is-coming/#more-252084
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australia-confiscating-bank-accounts-property-licenses-and-businesses-non-compliance-covid
https://www.technocracy.news/metaverse-blurring-the-lines-of-reality-with-nwo-transhumanism/
https://www.technocracy.news/internet-of-bodies-using-crispr-to-electrically-connect-and-control-the-genome/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cj-hopkins-new-normal-winter-coming
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mandate-meltdown-26-ny-firestations-shuttered-la-sheriff-warns-mass-exodus-tucson-water
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/shanghai-disneyland-sparks-chaos-33000-vistors-undergo-covid-testing
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/attorneys-general-10-states-join-fight-against-biden-admins-vaccine-mandate
https://www.westernjournal.com/just-launched-china-weapon-can-leave-us-deaf-dumb-blind-attack-now-space/
Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE
MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf
Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem - https://rumble.com/vkrdx6-dr.-zelenko-speaks-to-a-rabbinical-court-in-jerusalem.html
Here it comes!!!
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-id-passports-merging-your-digital-identity-onto-the-blockchain/
https://www.technocracy.news/fearing-taliban-purge-afghan-citizens-scramble-to-delete-digital-history-evade-biometrics/
https://www.technocracy.news/only-overwhelming-resistance-can-stop-technocracys-assault-on-humanity/
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
Buy a piece of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm44Sv26FxnmWiuP3JEHRIw/videos
Revelation 18:23 "and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ci2jK1yFoOd/ - A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon
https://www.khouse.org/articles/2011/1018/
http://www.contendingfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads2/Pharmacy-Drugs-Sorcery-IG-Farbin.pdf
Seeing The Unseeable with DR. Michael S. Heiser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86005r3XbB8
The Coming Blackout | Pastor John Lomacang - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8jAI9Ept4
Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church | Dr. Sam Kojoglanian - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6X8PiHWBTw
https://nojabforme.info/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT4lY6HWdfA – Ice Age Farmer “Absolute Zero”
Email me: [email protected]
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hummingbird027:0
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/
Gab - @hummingbird027
Parler - @Hummingbird027
LBRY.TV - https://lbry.tv/@Hummingbird027:0
MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027
Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ
Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.
John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.
John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)
C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645
Any packages must be sent to:
500 S. Cobb St. #52
Palmer, AK. 99645
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
https://www.raptureforums.com/end-times/the-convergence-of-thinking/
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/01/new-normal-winter-is-coming/#more-252084
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/australia-confiscating-bank-accounts-property-licenses-and-businesses-non-compliance-covid
https://www.technocracy.news/metaverse-blurring-the-lines-of-reality-with-nwo-transhumanism/
https://www.technocracy.news/internet-of-bodies-using-crispr-to-electrically-connect-and-control-the-genome/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/cj-hopkins-new-normal-winter-coming
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mandate-meltdown-26-ny-firestations-shuttered-la-sheriff-warns-mass-exodus-tucson-water
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/shanghai-disneyland-sparks-chaos-33000-vistors-undergo-covid-testing
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/attorneys-general-10-states-join-fight-against-biden-admins-vaccine-mandate
https://www.westernjournal.com/just-launched-china-weapon-can-leave-us-deaf-dumb-blind-attack-now-space/
Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE
MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf
Dr. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical court in Jerusalem - https://rumble.com/vkrdx6-dr.-zelenko-speaks-to-a-rabbinical-court-in-jerusalem.html
Here it comes!!!
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-id-passports-merging-your-digital-identity-onto-the-blockchain/
https://www.technocracy.news/fearing-taliban-purge-afghan-citizens-scramble-to-delete-digital-history-evade-biometrics/
https://www.technocracy.news/only-overwhelming-resistance-can-stop-technocracys-assault-on-humanity/
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
Buy a piece of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm44Sv26FxnmWiuP3JEHRIw/videos
Revelation 18:23 "and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ci2jK1yFoOd/ - A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon
https://www.khouse.org/articles/2011/1018/
http://www.contendingfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads2/Pharmacy-Drugs-Sorcery-IG-Farbin.pdf
Seeing The Unseeable with DR. Michael S. Heiser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86005r3XbB8
The Coming Blackout | Pastor John Lomacang - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8jAI9Ept4
Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church | Dr. Sam Kojoglanian - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6X8PiHWBTw
https://nojabforme.info/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT4lY6HWdfA – Ice Age Farmer “Absolute Zero”
Email me: [email protected]
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hummingbird027:0
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/
Gab - @hummingbird027
Parler - @Hummingbird027
LBRY.TV - https://lbry.tv/@Hummingbird027:0
MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027
Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ
Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.
John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.
John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:
Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)
C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645
Any packages must be sent to:
500 S. Cobb St. #52
Palmer, AK. 99645
My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
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