Silent War Ep. 6152: Quarantine Police, Gulag Enforcers, Fauci Busted (again..) Deep State Deceptions Kill

In this episode of The Silent War:People Are Dying In the Hallways and Waiting Room At St Josephs Hospital in Tucson AZ Due To Staffing Shortages Caused By COVID Restrictions.CDC Website Reveals Police Power Will be Used at Quarantine Stations for the “Benefit of Society”.House Republicans Release Damning Fauci Emails Suggesting Concealed Knowledge Of Lab Leak.Project Veritas: Never Before Seen Military Documents About Gain-of-Function Research Contradict Dr. Fauci Testimony Under Oath.GOP Senator and Medical Doctor Roger Marshall Confronts Dr. Fauci Over Project Veritas’ Exposé, Dr Rand Paul also grilling the mass murdering kook.Dr. Malone Mentions Possible Outbreak in China of Ebola-Like Hemorrhagic Fever Virus or Marburg Virus — That Has Only 50% Survival Rate.DOJ Creates Specialized Unit For Domestic Terrorism Amid Attempts To Dub Jan.6 "Worse Than 9/11".All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other Links