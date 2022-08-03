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A Good Reason Why You Should Diversify Crops
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10 views • August 03, 2022
Try this farming trick to get rid of those pesky plant-eating bugs in your garden today!
In this video, Karis Johnston, who runs her own self-sustaining farm up in the Dallas metro, offers some practical advice on how you can get more produce or flowers and get rid of pesky bad bugs from your garden at the same time!
Karis recommends planting more than one crop in your farm or garden not just for the diversified produce…
But because it can help you ATTRACT the good bugs that will in turn protect your crop from the bad bugs!
Leave a ‘’ in the comments if you like this farming strategy!
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