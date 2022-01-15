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X22 Report A 01. 14. 22.
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150 views • January 15, 2022
Ep. 2677a - If You Look At The Past And Look At The Present You Can See The Economic Plan
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The American people did not spend the way the fake news and the economist thought. Retail sales are down 1.9% last month. This is well below what was expected. The Biden administration is blowing off inflation, blaming everyone else. The supply chain issue has now begun. The [DS] tried to bring down the economy during Trump's Presidency now he has turned the tables on them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The American people did not spend the way the fake news and the economist thought. Retail sales are down 1.9% last month. This is well below what was expected. The Biden administration is blowing off inflation, blaming everyone else. The supply chain issue has now begun. The [DS] tried to bring down the economy during Trump's Presidency now he has turned the tables on them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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