Having Chinese New Year in the concentration camp

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The bus ran out of control and hit a roadside house
If you enter the community by mistake, you cannot get out
A covid infection case in Gu’an country, Hebei. Lockdown, snapped up
The epidemic situation in Shi Yan, Shenzhen is very serious, and the epidemic prevention personnel gather together as a big scene.