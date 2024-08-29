BREAKING | Juan O Savin's Shocking Prediction: The US. Dollar will NOT collapse

While in the end the USD thrives (See this episode) danger is at the doorstep...

https://rumble.com/v5cmpjh-john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-happening-now-patriot-q-and-a-82724.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





This Just in from Juan O'Savin...

"I will be talking publicly over the next weeks about the vast number of paper dollars sitting on pallets across the world and waiting to be flushed into the monetary system in order to cause inflation and to drive down the dollars value. It’s the greatest threat to America ever. With that in mind, please continue to get ‘tangibles’ that will help you bridge through the dramas ahead. It’s not the end of the world but it will be calamitous. We will get through it and the dollar will survive and even get stronger but not till after some fundamental changes. In the mean time silver and gold are great choices in order bridge through this tough streak." - 107

"I've been buying my metals form Kirk Elliott PhD for over 15 years. Click on link below for a fast tracked appointment - mention my name." - JMC





