Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'The New Normal': Young Athletes Are Collapsing and Dying at Rates Never Before Seen
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1287 Subscribers
375 views
Published Yesterday
(Aug 17, 2023) A collection of news clips of young athletes collapsing and dying over the past eight months.


Video from The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/inescapable/


The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/

Keywords
current eventsinjuryvaccinegenocidedepopulationdel bigtreeathletesdyingthe highwireheart attackscollapsingyoungmontagethe new normalcovidmyocarditisspike proteindropping deaddied suddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket