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Louisiana Sheriff calls out the Deep State. Calling for all Americans to take a stand!
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1812 views • April 19, 2021
me and the Sheriff have something in common. HE SPEAKS MY LANGUAGE!!!!
"If the spirit of the ruler rise up against thee, leave not thy place; for yielding pacifieth great offenses! (Eccl.10:4.)
"If the spirit of the ruler rise up against thee, leave not thy place; for yielding pacifieth great offenses! (Eccl.10:4.)
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