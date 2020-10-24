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Jesús García Blanca ¿Se cumplen las condiciones para poder afirmar que un virus causa la enfermedad?
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233 views • October 24, 2020
Día 6 del 30 aniversario de Plural 21
Jesús García Blanca: “¿Cumple "el supuesto" no ya los postulados de Koch para bacterias sino sus posteriores revisiones para virus, condiciones necesarias para poder afirmar que ‘un virus causa una enfermedad?”
Jesús García Blanca: “¿Cumple "el supuesto" no ya los postulados de Koch para bacterias sino sus posteriores revisiones para virus, condiciones necesarias para poder afirmar que ‘un virus causa una enfermedad?”
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