Iranian Resilience and Western Propaganda, an interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

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What happens when reality challenges decades of narratives? Discussions about Iran increasingly focus on cultural resilience, national unity, and the gap between lived experiences and media portrayals. Understanding different perspectives may be the first step toward meaningful dialogue.
#Iran #MediaLiteracy #GlobalPerspective #Culture #InternationalRelations #Dialogue
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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