Norwegian Shipping Company Bans EVs on it's Ferrys due to FIRE HAZARD
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Electric vehicles are so prone to spontaneously bursting into flames—which are virtually impossible to put out—that a Norwegian shipping company has banned them from its ferries, citing a ship that sank last February after the EVs it was carrying caught fire and couldn't be extinguished.


Credit: https://twitter.com/adhtvaus


Source: https://watch.adh.tv/alan-jones-full-shows/season:3/videos/peggy-grande-fred-pascoe-wednesday-27-september-2023

Keywords
electric carsfire hazardsbanned on norwegian ferry

