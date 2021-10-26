© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lady Pfizer Seizures Worse had Covid Before Wins Darwin
Follow
1
Share
Report
103 views • October 26, 2021
Lots more car accidents are happening out on the road. Vaccinated people are seizing, having heart attacks and strokes behind the wheel. This lady who is wearing a NASA shirt had to be sent to the emergency room. She claims to have had covid before taking her #Pfizer shot 4 days ago. I feel bad for her son that is a witness to his mother having no control of her body. It looks as if the vaccine is even more deadly to those that already had some immunity to covid. Stop censorship by joining me on alternative sites. https://www.minds.com/Reup/
https://odysee.com/@StrontiumMilks:1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/strontiummilks
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
https://odysee.com/@StrontiumMilks:1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/strontiummilks
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.