Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 June 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of the speeches given in the Bourke Street Mall for the sake of truth and justice. The topics were many and varied: climate change, chem trails, heart health, who treaty, pandemic, covid, indoctrination, the light australia, wind farms, and a few more in between. We must push back against corporate government corruption.