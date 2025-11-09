BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tefoe -1. How to fix our food crisis. EBT/SNAP are not the problem
Tfarms
1 follower
53 views • 1 day ago

Hello everybody.

 I decided to yak a bit today and have a go at doing a bit of a podcast kind of style talk with you guys.

 I'm not the best at making videos. I'm not the best at talking, but I like to think I do have a bit of hard-earned knowledge and experience to be able to share with you.

Check out the video/Talk and let me know what you think. if you have any questions you want me to answer, whether it's about food or livestock or growing or life or the universe or what I do; Ask away.

Hopefully I can do more of these in the future and engage with you guys a little more.

 The world is absolutely insane these days and every voice that can be one of reason and encouragement should speak up if they have the ability.

So let's go everybody!

join Tefoe and Let's become bigger than Joe Rogan... And you know I've honestly never even listened to one of his podcast..

Keywords
mike adamsnewsself-reliancepodcastshumanityaifuturechaosgrowing foodfood stampssnapebttefoeimportant news
