ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE WHISTLEBLOWER: I BELIEVE UKRAINE CONFLICT IS A COVERUP FOR FAILED US COVID OP

Dr Andrew Huff, who between 2014-2016 was the Vice President of EcoHealth Alliance, the company that was contracted by Anthony Fauci to perform Gain-of-Function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Needless to say, he has a unique perspective on the entire COVID fraud.

Huff says a lot of things are coming to a head. Last week, the Department of Energy released a report stating that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely came from a laboratory leak in China – and then, FBI Director Chris Wray said that he agrees.

Then on Wednesday, the Senate passed a bill demanding the declassification of all US intelligence on the origins of COVID. And just now, he says he sold the rights to his book, ‘The Truth About Wuhan’ to some very irate, vaccine-injured Hollywood A-listers to make it into a feature film.

Huff gives Owen Shroyer his analysis of the US Government’s abrupt narrative shift with regard to the “China lab leak”, which seeks to blame it all on China, when it was they who gave the CCP their state-of-the-art technology – and our Tax Dollars to weaponize it further.