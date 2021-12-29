Garden tour winter 2021

Quick garden tour with explanations of why I did what. Bok choy, michihili, collards, kale, arugula, beets, dill, and diakon radishes. Always trying to grow more healthy foods for my family. Amendments used to prepare beds are Azomite, Jersey green sand, egg shells, spent coffee grounds, Epsom salt, and Espoma organic plant tone fertilizer. This mix seems to really make things pretty healthy and therefore less pest issues. Over planted some stuff to be able to thin things significantly all while eating the thinned out plants or using them for animal fodder. Thinning is necessary to reduce watering and nutrient competition between plants. You can have lesser big plants with less pests or crowded smaller plants with a higher likelihood of pests appearing. It's hard at first to thin your plants but after seeing the differences between good spacing or crowded plants you'll find how necessary thinning can be. There are exceptions to the rule. Depends on your wants. I overplant and allow plants to get fairly sizable to make the thinning effort worth while. Just don't let the plants get too large and stunted before you thin.