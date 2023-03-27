THE FALL OF OUR REPUBLIC





ARE WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE LIVING IN THE LAST GERNERATION OF HUMAN EXISTENCE? ALL WARS IN HISTORY, INCLUDING THE U. S. REVOLUTION AND CIVIL WAR, IS NOT AS SIGNIFICANT AS THE FIFTH GENERATION WARFARE OR SILENT WAR, WE ARE EXPERIENCING.

[Fifth-generation warfare (5GW) is warfare that is conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, along with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and fully transhumanist genetic altering systems that control human behavior.]

OUR FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC ENEMIES ARE USING A SIMULATAED NATIONAL AND GLOBAL EMERGKENCY AND FEAR PROPAGANDA TO CONTROL OUR BEHAVIOUR AND CONDITION US TO ACCEPT GIVING UP OUR SOVERIGNTY FOR SECURITY. EVERY PAST TYRANNICAL LEADER OR SYSTEM HAS USED A STATE OF EMERGENCY TO ACQUIRE ABSOLUTE POWER.

BIO WARFARE LAW EXPERT DR FRANCIS BOYLE HAS ISSUED A RED DAWN ALERT THAT THE U. S. CONGRESS HAS COVERTLY AUTHORIZED THE TRANSFER OF NATIONAL SOVERIGNTY TO THE UNITED NATIONS MILITARY FRONT WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION [WHO] BY PASSING INTO LAW THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC PREVENTION AND BIO-SECURITY ACT OF 2022 CONTAINED IN THE NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT.

THE OLD EMPIRE MODEL OF AN OLIGARCHIC ARISTOCRACY, THEIR ENFORCERS AND THE ENSLAVEMENT OF THE POPULATION IS REEMERGING. ONLY LOCAL AND STATE COMPLETELY INFORMED PATRIOTIC CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFFS, DEFENSE ATTORNIES, JUDGES AND ELECTED POLITICAL LEADERS CAN SAVE WE, THE PEOPLE, FROM THE DEMOCIDE CAUSED BY BIO-WEPONIZED INJECTIONS, AND THE POSSIBLE KINETIC WAR THAT MAY RESULT, CAUSED BY THE ACTIONS OF TRAITORS IN OUR STATE AND NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS.

[Democide is a term coined by American political scientist Rudolph Rummel to describe "the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command."[1][2] According to Rummel, this definition covers a wide range of deaths, including forced labor and concentration camp victims, extrajudicial summary killings, and mass deaths due to governmental acts of criminal omission and neglect, such as in deliberate famines like the Holodomor, as well as killings by de facto governments, i.e. killings during a civil war.[1][2] This definition covers any murder of any number of persons by any government.[1][2] Democide is the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide, and mass murder.

Rummel created democide as an extended term to include forms of government murder not covered by genocide. According to Rummel, democide surpassed war as the leading cause of non-natural death in the 20th century.]

Dr. Francis Boyle: Stop the WHO Health System Takeover!

https://www.brighteon.com/a05ccd5f-fbf6-4163-acb7-c09566e3134b

Katherine Watt： In Her Own Words - PUBLIC HEALTH HAS BEEN MILITARIZED

https://rumble.com/v298g1i-katherine-watt-in-her-own-words-public-health-has-been-militarized.html

Edward Dowd Issues New Emergency Forecast, MUST WATCH

https://www.brighteon.com/9da7ba6f-dee7-4f63-aaaf-5c68f0d3a1c0

W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE

https://www.brighteon.com/487533e7-ba63-4c66-9d6e-7736e79b1d62

Maria Zeee with Katherine Watt

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/katherine-watt-worldwide-us-military-led-medical-martial-law-operation-to-kill-off-humans-exposed/

Dictatorial U. S. President executive orders making FEMA in control of the nation:

https://rumble.com/v2dfpxc-trump-handed-us-over-to-fema.html

THE WHO FLU SCAM (of 2009 part 2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOOo10NfTyk















