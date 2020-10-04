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Money Talks III - corona-schadensersatzklage.de (MIRRORED)
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45 views • October 04, 2020
Money Talks III - corona-schadensersatzklage.de (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Reiner Fuellmich at:-
https://youtu.be/x_sTEem7LG4
Coronavirus criminals: What Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, lawyer of ACU, has to say about the Class Action Suit, and how it might bring these destructive measures to a halt and reverse them, by compensating the damaged people and small and medium size enterprises that had no choice but to declare bankruptcy and lay off their employees.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Reiner Fuellmich at:-
https://youtu.be/x_sTEem7LG4
Coronavirus criminals: What Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, lawyer of ACU, has to say about the Class Action Suit, and how it might bring these destructive measures to a halt and reverse them, by compensating the damaged people and small and medium size enterprises that had no choice but to declare bankruptcy and lay off their employees.
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