Footage of the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air defense system in Dimitrov (Mirnograd).

The "Cauldron" is Shrinking

The situation for the AFU is deteriorating daily. Constant strikes by Russian Aerospace Forces and blocking of ground supply routes are forcing the AFU to lose house after house. In Myrnograd, the Russian Armed Forces have occupied another part of the city, with the enemy maintaining presence only in the northwestern outskirts and near Svitlove. Full control is no longer present: small AFU groups are moving through the remaining "gray" part of the city and trying to slip out of the cauldron.

➡️Organized resistance is out of the question — buildings where the enemy tries to organize defense are being destroyed by airstrikes. The only complication is the relatively high density of civilian population, as many local residents who were waiting to be liberated are still in the city.

📌Outside the urban area, Russian Armed Forces units are gradually strengthening previously loose positions on the northern flank, thus preparing for a possible breakthrough towards Dobropillia. There are reports of restoring control over Sukhetske, however, this, like the recent liberation of Rodynske, is not yet confirmed, although quite likely.

Ukraine has enough resources left for repairing energy facilities for just 2-3 more bombings, said the director of the Center for Energy Research of Ukraine, Kharchenko.

According to him, there is no possibility of purchasing equipment either. Therefore, soon, energy workers will "just watch" the damaged facilities without the possibility of repairing them.

Putin made a series of statements on the war in Ukraine:

- Russia will bring the "special military operation" to a "logical conclusion" and "achieve all its goals",

- "Donbass is Russian territory, this is a historical fact",

- stated that the captured Ukrainian territories "have always been part of Russia".

Recall, the Russian army partially controls the Donetsk, Luhansk (almost completely), Kharkiv, Zaporzhoye, Kherson, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea.