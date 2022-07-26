GODZILLA TODZILLA! Todd Callender MASSIVE INTEL DROP: 5G IN THE VENTILLATORS EVIL AI AT THE CONTROLS

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JUST BANNED FROM YOUTUBE: THIS incredible news was on John B. Wells Caravan to Midnight as Todd Callender drops critical Intel involving the hospital/hellspital plan to use 5G in the ventilators - all run by demonic AI ... Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zi... Plus "Odysee" to be updated later https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f "Zidkenu" is BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio Heavily Censored on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13... The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]