© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelis Told That 4 Shots Are "Not Good Enough" Against Omicron (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
572 views • January 18, 2022
Israelis Told That 4 Shots Are "Not Good Enough" Against Omicron (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/israelies-told-4-shots-not-good-enough:3?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Ron Paul Liberty Report
@RonPaul
29K Followers
Following
LBRY URL
lbry://@RonPaul#d/israelies-told-4-shots-not-good-enough#3
Claim ID
3a7c3d0e669e2c63511d506f0dcfce1cd9594e1a
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/israelies-told-4-shots-not-good-enough:3?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Ron Paul Liberty Report
@RonPaul
29K Followers
Following
LBRY URL
lbry://@RonPaul#d/israelies-told-4-shots-not-good-enough#3
Claim ID
3a7c3d0e669e2c63511d506f0dcfce1cd9594e1a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.