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Prophetic Warning: Foreign Invasion!
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194 views • May 27, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-foreign-invasion/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "On May 24th, 2022, after hearing a message from The LORD while praying, I then sought The LORD if there was anything else that He wanted me to share.
I then heard a Warning. Please continue to PRAY for The LORD’s MERCY and GRACE during the times of judgment. Prayer can hinder, minimize, delay, and lessen what is planned!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-foreign-invasion/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "On May 24th, 2022, after hearing a message from The LORD while praying, I then sought The LORD if there was anything else that He wanted me to share.
I then heard a Warning. Please continue to PRAY for The LORD’s MERCY and GRACE during the times of judgment. Prayer can hinder, minimize, delay, and lessen what is planned!"
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