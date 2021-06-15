WOW! THIS 15 YEAR PUT THE HEAT ΟΝ SCHOOL BOARD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
WOW! An absolute must-watch video. This young, talented Minnesotan is speaking out against the dangers of CRT and making the classroom political. Our teachers must teach students TO THINK, NOT indoctrinate them with politics!
Sara Gheyssarieh¨https://www.facebook.com/sara.sullivan.127/videos/10226017930659261
WoW! This 15 year put the HEAT οn school board!