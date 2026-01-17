Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 17 January 2026

We moved down from Parliament House at the close of the Victorian biker rally and resumed our usual informative speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. The topics were always many and varied, all coming out of government corruption. At this time the Federal Government in Australia is pushing through legislation to censor 'hate speech'. Soon we will be forced to only share the 'good news' about how justice IS coming, and to encourage people to be fearless and push back against the dishonest government's dictatorial agenda. In all seriousness, we as a society will launch forward in leaps and bounds AFTER justice is metered out over all layers of evil, from the lies of COVID to the present false flag psyops designed to steal our future hopes. But God is strengthening our resolve, BIG TIME, and we are simply doing our part in this cosmic kingdom victory. As more people 'wake up' the scales tip in our favour and many in high places of power and influence are already shaking in their boots.