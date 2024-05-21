THE STORM IS RISING. KEEP YOUR EYES ON YAHSHUA!

Written and published by Lucia on May 21/2024
Brothers and sisters,
Father wants you to take note of the following:
MANY INCREDIBLY DEVASTATING, UNCONCEIVABLY HEARTBREAKING EVENTS ARE COMING TO THIS WORLD- THINGS THAT WOULD CAUSE A HUMAN HEART TO FAIL - IF NOT PROPERLY GUARDED BY HIS SPIRIT. CONSEQUENTLY, OUR NEW CIRCUMSTANCES WILL SCREAM AND STOMP THEIR FEET AT US, TO TRY TO FORCE US TO LOOK AWAY FROM YAHSHUA. HIS ADVICE IS TO KEEP OUR GAZE ON YAHSHUA, AND WHATEVER TASK HE HAS PLACED BEFORE US.
DO NOT GIVE IN TO THE TEMPTATION TO LOOK AWAY AND REFOCUS ON YOUR PROBLEMS OR YOU WILL BECOME UTTERLY CONFUSED, OVERWHELMED. IT WILL FEEL LIKE YOUR WORLD WILL BE SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL; AS IF YOU ARE STUCK IN THE MIDDLE OF A TORNADO.
THEREFORE, PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF HIS INSTRUCTION TO KEEP YOUR EYES FASTENED ON YAHSHUA BECAUSE IN THIS MANNER HIS SPIRIT WILL WORK IN US BY BRINGING US CLARITY AND PEACE. AS WELL, TO GRANT US HIS GRACE TO COMPLETE OUR ASSIGNMENTS AT HAND AND THEN TACKLE EVERYTHING ELSE.
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.
