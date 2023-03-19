Puppet Show (FTAOL - From truth And Other Lies)

In einem Live-Stream von "Flache Erde Live" wurde das Video präsentiert und wir haben es nochmal extra mit doppelten Untertitel aufbereitet.Da die Thematik wichtig ist, hoffen wir, dass es einige Zuseher möglicherweise zum Nachdenken anregt.
Nicht nur die Weltraumshow ist eine Lüge sondern alles was uns erzählt wurde.
Schaut gerne die Videos und Streams von Andreas, besser kann man es kaum erklären!
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Conspiracy Music Guru - Puppet Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJZ9sqvH9dY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.