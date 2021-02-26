© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terror Suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami Arrested | True News
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 26, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3421/terror-suspect-ahmad-khan-rahami-arrested-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3421-terror-suspect-ahmad-khan-rahami-arrested-true-news
In the aftermath of the Chelsea, New York and New Jersey terrorist attacks – law enforcement and the nation remain on high alert. On Sunday night at approximately 8:30pm, five additional explosive devices were found in a garbage can outside an Elizabeth, NJ train station. The devices were not found by law enforcement, but by homeless people who were attracted to the quality of the backpack containing the explosives.
In relation to the Chelsea bombing, surveillance video, facial recognition software and fingerprints on an undetonated device directed police to 28-year-old suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami. Rahami is a naturalized United States citizen from Afghanistan who lived with his Muslim family in an Elizabeth, New Jersey apartment.
While authorities were responding to the reports of explosive devices outside the Elizabeth, NJ train station, the FBI stopped a “vehicle of interest” related to the NY bombing and took five individuals of Middle Eastern descent into custody.
Authorities originally had reason to believe that Rahami was inside the vehicle, but he was not. All five suspects taken into custody are associates of Rahami, including at least one blood relative. The men are still being detained, but have yet to be charged with a crime. Rahami was later taken into custody after a shootout with Police in New Jersey.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/terror-suspect-arrested
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3421/terror-suspect-ahmad-khan-rahami-arrested-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3421-terror-suspect-ahmad-khan-rahami-arrested-true-news
In the aftermath of the Chelsea, New York and New Jersey terrorist attacks – law enforcement and the nation remain on high alert. On Sunday night at approximately 8:30pm, five additional explosive devices were found in a garbage can outside an Elizabeth, NJ train station. The devices were not found by law enforcement, but by homeless people who were attracted to the quality of the backpack containing the explosives.
In relation to the Chelsea bombing, surveillance video, facial recognition software and fingerprints on an undetonated device directed police to 28-year-old suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami. Rahami is a naturalized United States citizen from Afghanistan who lived with his Muslim family in an Elizabeth, New Jersey apartment.
While authorities were responding to the reports of explosive devices outside the Elizabeth, NJ train station, the FBI stopped a “vehicle of interest” related to the NY bombing and took five individuals of Middle Eastern descent into custody.
Authorities originally had reason to believe that Rahami was inside the vehicle, but he was not. All five suspects taken into custody are associates of Rahami, including at least one blood relative. The men are still being detained, but have yet to be charged with a crime. Rahami was later taken into custody after a shootout with Police in New Jersey.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/terror-suspect-arrested
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.