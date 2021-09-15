Federal Leadership Debates why don’t we get to see the PPC Leader on TV

Why don't we get to see Maxime Bernier the Leader of the People's Party of Canada on TV? What do you think about your leader, Maxime Bernier, not having a space at the debate table? I think it's really bad that Canadians don't get to hear that one dissenting voice that is needed for Canadians to be able to make their best choice. It's just not happening. It's a shame in Canada. We're supposed to be a democracy. We have candidates in Canada from BC to Halifax and we represent many many people. Maxime has things to say and liberty is one of them. And we lack of liberty right now. We see it everywhere. And it's a big issue. Candidate Lucilia Miranda says she was a liberal all her life and then she became conservative and I worked for them for the elections all the time. She say she looked at that little man Trudeau and she says that man is a dictator. She say she has a feeling that Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals are doing something very bad and want to control us and Mr. Bernier can't talk and why? This is all because they want to control people. It's Important the we hear from all the candidates from coast to coast. Lucilia says we can't trust Liberal, Conservatives or NDP. I think many people will vote from their values and therefore cannot vote CPC who's values have changed over the last twenty years to a large extent. We need to get some people who are independent in Ottawa, so those voices get heard.