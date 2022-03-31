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Rep. Issa prepares for probe of 'collusion' surrounding Hunter Biden laptop
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21 views • March 31, 2022
California congressman Darrell Issa is laying the groundwork for a congressional probe into alleged efforts to suppress the October 2020 story of Hunter Biden's laptop. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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