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Trump Signature To Appear On US Paper Currency & Trumps Image On Gold Coin. Prophetic Current Event
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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President Donald Trump’s signature will soon appear on US dollar bills, a first for a sitting president. US paper currency will soon feature President Donald Trump’s signature going forward, the US Treasury Department announced Thursday, the latest of the president’s efforts to leave his mark across the federal government.


It will be the first time a sitting US president’s signature has appeared on paper notes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move is in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.


“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Bessent said in a press release announcing the move.


Trump’s likeness is set to appear on a variety of other 250th anniversary materials issued by the government. Earlier this month, Trump’s handpicked Commission of Fine Arts approved a large commemorative gold coin featuring an image of the president standing with his hands balled into fists on a desk.


Exemption from taxes may only be given to catholic churches and a few select individuals. Governors who have granted tax-exemption beyond this are to pay the differences themselves.


Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Anthony F. Davis Jr Dies.


#Trump

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