Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Armstrong: Elon Musk’s Twitter File Dump Proves the FBI Committed Treason Again!
27 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 15 hours ago |

(Dec 5, 2022) Ben Armstrong: The FBI is so corrupt, it is hard to put into words. States must not allow a corrupt FBI to function in their territory anymore.


Video Sources:1. Bannons War Room - FBI "Preordered" Censorship For The Hunter Biden Laptop During Weekly Trips To Silicon Valley
https://rumble.com/v1ynwa0-fbi-preordered-censorship-for-the-hunter-biden-laptop-during-weekly-trips-t.html


2. Fox News - Tucker Carlson: Zuckerberg reveals what FBI told Facebook ahead of Hunter Biden laptop story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OGodujfD04&t=2s


3. Bannons War Room.- Mayor Giuliani's Ready To Advise On The Hunter Biden Laptop And Lock Up All The Treasonous Culprits
https://rumble.com/v1ynxvi-mayor-giulianis-ready-to-advise-on-the-hunter-biden-laptop-and-lock-up-all-.html


The Ben Armstrong Show: https://thenewamerican.com/twitter-file-dump-proves-the-fbi-committed-treason-again/

For more great content, visit: www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticstreasoncorruptionfacebookelectionamericaevilfbibig techcommunismdojjoe biden2020msmjusticefraudstealstolenoverthrowcomplicitjan 6ben armstrong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket