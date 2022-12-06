Ben Armstrong: Elon Musk’s Twitter File Dump Proves the FBI Committed Treason Again!

(Dec 5, 2022) Ben Armstrong: The FBI is so corrupt, it is hard to put into words. States must not allow a corrupt FBI to function in their territory anymore.
Video Sources:1. Bannons War Room - FBI "Preordered" Censorship For The Hunter Biden Laptop During Weekly Trips To Silicon Valley
https://rumble.com/v1ynwa0-fbi-preordered-censorship-for-the-hunter-biden-laptop-during-weekly-trips-t.html
2. Fox News - Tucker Carlson: Zuckerberg reveals what FBI told Facebook ahead of Hunter Biden laptop story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OGodujfD04&t=2s
3. Bannons War Room.- Mayor Giuliani's Ready To Advise On The Hunter Biden Laptop And Lock Up All The Treasonous Culprits
https://rumble.com/v1ynxvi-mayor-giulianis-ready-to-advise-on-the-hunter-biden-laptop-and-lock-up-all-.html
The Ben Armstrong Show: https://thenewamerican.com/twitter-file-dump-proves-the-fbi-committed-treason-again/
