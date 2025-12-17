On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-jesus-coming-back-0

Tom: You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. If you’re new to our program, in this first segment we’re going through Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come: Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. Dave, simple, very basic question, “Why is Jesus coming back?” Scripture tells us that His death, burial, and resurrection made full provision for our salvation, so why return and for whom is He coming?





Dave: Well, He did say on the cross, “It is finished!” So, that simply meant that the sacrifice was finished.





Tom: Right, although some (a little digression here) . . . Sun Myung Moon, the head of the Moonies, he believed that Jesus didn’t finish it, and that he is now the Messiah that’s here to pick up where Jesus, kind of, didn’t get the job done.



