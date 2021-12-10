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X22 Report B 12. 09. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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40 views • December 10, 2021
Ep. 2648b - Trump Confirmed That He Is Returning The Bull Horn Back To ‘We The People’

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The [DS] over the many years have stolen the voice of the We The People. Trump is no in the process of giving the voice back to the we the people. The [DS] plan is failing and the people are waking up and soon they will heard without shadow banning, censorship, this will be the end of the [DS] narrative. The pandemic is over, the [DS] players, Big Pharma are pushing hard to keep control but as they push they are losing control. The end is near. 

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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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