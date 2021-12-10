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X22 Report B 12. 09. 21.
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40 views • December 10, 2021
Ep. 2648b - Trump Confirmed That He Is Returning The Bull Horn Back To ‘We The People’
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The [DS] over the many years have stolen the voice of the We The People. Trump is no in the process of giving the voice back to the we the people. The [DS] plan is failing and the people are waking up and soon they will heard without shadow banning, censorship, this will be the end of the [DS] narrative. The pandemic is over, the [DS] players, Big Pharma are pushing hard to keep control but as they push they are losing control. The end is near.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The [DS] over the many years have stolen the voice of the We The People. Trump is no in the process of giving the voice back to the we the people. The [DS] plan is failing and the people are waking up and soon they will heard without shadow banning, censorship, this will be the end of the [DS] narrative. The pandemic is over, the [DS] players, Big Pharma are pushing hard to keep control but as they push they are losing control. The end is near.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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