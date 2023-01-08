CRISPR, THE GOD GENE AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER -- Lara Logan
Investigative journalist and defender of children Lara Logan joins Sean on the SGT Report to discuss the agenda to destroy mankind as created in God's image - and the battle for the very soul of the United States of America and its people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.