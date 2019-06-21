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Episode 14 - 20190621 - Alec Weesner Composer and Piano Teacher
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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Episode 14 has composer and piano instructor Alec Weesner visiting us in our studio. We found out more about his piano lessons (both in your home and in his home) as well as the game music he has been composing. He has a great rapport with kids for their piano lessons and is a great resource and a very talented young man.
alecweesner.com
facebook.com/alecweesner
Guest: Alec Weesner
Company: Piano Lessons/Video-game composer
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 14 has composer and piano instructor Alec Weesner visiting us in our studio. We found out more about his piano lessons (both in your home and in his home) as well as the game music he has been composing. He has a great rapport with kids for their piano lessons and is a great resource and a very talented young man.
alecweesner.com
facebook.com/alecweesner
Guest: Alec Weesner
Company: Piano Lessons/Video-game composer
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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