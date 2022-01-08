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Mirror: THIS proves conservatives are WINNING on ‘many fronts’
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110 views • January 08, 2022
Glenn Beck and his affiliate address the difference between the political parties and what the Republicans have missed which is story telling. They have finally realized that and are turning the page causing a major shift in the power structure.
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