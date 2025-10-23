What if you could see the future? Not vague prophecies - actual, detailed information about what's coming. And what if you could use that knowledge to control the present and make that future happen?

This is a Mind Stretcher - one of those ideas that makes you question everything.

Project Looking Glass. A rumored government project that could supposedly look into the future and run scenarios to see how different actions would impact the course of history. Is it real? Who knows. But the concept is fascinating.

Here's what we know for sure: Whoever can see the future and control the present can make that future happen. You can push things in different directions.

And then there's Elon. Why did he really buy Twitter? To create Grok—an AI with access to real-world conversations in real-time. All that data. The ability to influence public opinion at scale.

Facebook already ran experiments manipulating people's feeds to create negative or positive emotions. They released it, there was uproar for a second, then everyone forgot. But anyone who controls that kind of technology can control the swing of public opinion instantly.

There's even a theory that through Neuralink, Elon has figured out a way to send information from the future into the past digitally. Sounds wild, right? But quantum time travel experiments have already been done.

And here's the thing about prophecies—like the ones in the Bible. When New Testament writers "fulfilled" Old Testament prophecies, they had access to those old texts. Any logical person creating a new story would reference the old one. That's not divine—that's just smart writing.

So when someone claims they can predict the future... are they actually seeing it? Or are they just controlling enough of the present to make it happen?

