BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What If Someone Can See the Future? (And They're Using It Right Now)
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 2 days ago

What if you could see the future? Not vague prophecies - actual, detailed information about what's coming. And what if you could use that knowledge to control the present and make that future happen?

This is a Mind Stretcher - one of those ideas that makes you question everything.

Project Looking Glass. A rumored government project that could supposedly look into the future and run scenarios to see how different actions would impact the course of history. Is it real? Who knows. But the concept is fascinating.

Here's what we know for sure: Whoever can see the future and control the present can make that future happen. You can push things in different directions.

And then there's Elon. Why did he really buy Twitter? To create Grok—an AI with access to real-world conversations in real-time. All that data. The ability to influence public opinion at scale.

Facebook already ran experiments manipulating people's feeds to create negative or positive emotions. They released it, there was uproar for a second, then everyone forgot. But anyone who controls that kind of technology can control the swing of public opinion instantly.

There's even a theory that through Neuralink, Elon has figured out a way to send information from the future into the past digitally. Sounds wild, right? But quantum time travel experiments have already been done.

And here's the thing about prophecies—like the ones in the Bible. When New Testament writers "fulfilled" Old Testament prophecies, they had access to those old texts. Any logical person creating a new story would reference the old one. That's not divine—that's just smart writing.

So when someone claims they can predict the future... are they actually seeing it? Or are they just controlling enough of the present to make it happen?

#ProjectLookingGlass #ElonMusk #Twitter #Grok #AI #Neuralink #Conspiracy #FuturePrediction #Manipulation #Facebook #Algorithm #MindStretcher #QuestionEverything

Keywords
spacexprophecytwitteraiartificial intelligencehistoryconspiracyteslafutureelon muskxalgorithmneuralinkproject looking glasspublic opiniongrokreusable rockettime travel theorygovernment project
Chapters

0:00- Project Looking Glass Theory

2:15- Why Elon Really Bought Twitter

4:30- Facebook's Emotion Manipulation Experiment

6:00- Neuralink & Sending Info to the Past

7:45- Biblical Prophecies & Logical Explanations

9:00- Who's Really Controlling the Future?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy