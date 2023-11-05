Sesame Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning - (or more, to taste)

Preparation:

Thinly slice the cucumber. Combine it in a large bowl with the sesame oil and everything but the bagel seasoning.

Mix well. Season with additional salt or the optional add-ins, if desired.

Enjoy right away, or chill for up to 24 hours.