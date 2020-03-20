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The Rapture ~ Our Blessed Hope ~ A Passover Deliverance!
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9 views • March 20, 2020
Much of what Israel had to go through in the days before they escaped from Egypt is happening again. We have seen unprecedented situations in the world with pestilence, locust plagues and economic collapse. The only aspect still required to complete the picture is a devastating war - which is predicted by our enemy to kick off before April 8th, 2020.
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