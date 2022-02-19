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I'm in it for the long haul, they can throw whatever they want at me
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80 views • February 19, 2022
Rebel News. 2-17-2022
Lincoln Jay talks to the truckers to see what they think about Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3JyYOxM
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7lz9-im-in-it-for-the-long-haul-they-can-throw-whatever-they-want-at-me.html
Lincoln Jay talks to the truckers to see what they think about Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3JyYOxM
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7lz9-im-in-it-for-the-long-haul-they-can-throw-whatever-they-want-at-me.html
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