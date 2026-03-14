HQ to Kurdish opposition terrorists in Erbil is burning after being hit by suicide drones

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A headquarters belonging to Kurdish opposition terrorists in Erbil is burning after being hit by suicide drones.
(Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan)
Pillars of fire and smoke are rising from the headquarters of the Kurdish terrorist opposition in Erbil.
News reports indicate that 13 members of the Iranian opposition have been injured, as a preliminary result of a drone attack targeting their headquarters in the Erbil province of northern Iraq.